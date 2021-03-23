16 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 16 more patients were tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of active coronavirus cases to 365 in Hyderabad district on Tuesday.

Out of 365 active COVID-19 patients, 17 are admitted in LU hospital Hyderabad while 347 are isolated at their homes, daily situation report stated and added that positivity ratio of the coronavirus cases was recorded as 3 percent in the district.

According to the daily situation report issued by the focal person, 141169 tests have so far been conducted in the district, of them 12100 cases were reported positive. Out of the total positive cases 11458 patients had been recovered from the virus while 277 had succumbed to the contagion, report stated.