16 more patients tested positive for COVID-19

Fri 19th March 2021 | 12:08 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 16 more patients were tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of active coronavirus cases to 308 in the district on Thursday.

Out of 308 active COVID-19 patients, 13 are admitted in LU hospital Hyderabad while 293 are isolated at their homes, the daily situation report stated.

The positivity ratio of the coronavirus cases is 8 percent in the district.

According to the daily situation report issued by the focal person, 139,522 tests had so far been conducted in the district, of them 12018 cases were reported positive. Out of the total positive cases 11435 patients had been recovered from the virus while 275 had succumbed to the contagion, the report stated.

