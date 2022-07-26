UrduPoint.com

16 More Report Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Published July 26, 2022

16 more report positive for corona in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :About 16 new coronavirus patient were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35756 in Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1570711 people were screened for the virus, out of which 16 more was reported positive.

As many as 35300 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

