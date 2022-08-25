16 more test positive for COVID-19 in city

As many as 16 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the city during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 16 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the city during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 242 coronavirus tests were conducted in public as well as private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 138 while 29,090 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the District Headquaters Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, four patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital added 134 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.