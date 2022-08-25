UrduPoint.com

16 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In City

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2022 | 08:49 PM

16 more test positive for COVID-19 in city

As many as 16 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the city during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 16 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the city during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 242 coronavirus tests were conducted in public as well as private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 138 while 29,090 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the District Headquaters Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, four patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital added 134 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Same From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IGP visits CTD Headquarters to review performance

IGP visits CTD Headquarters to review performance

43 seconds ago
 Prime Minister to visit Sukkur on Friday to review ..

Prime Minister to visit Sukkur on Friday to review flood relief activities: Marr ..

45 seconds ago
 Over 8.91m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.91m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 QESCO shuts its Gadakha Grid Station for safety me ..

QESCO shuts its Gadakha Grid Station for safety measures

2 minutes ago
 DHS Says Disbanding US Government Disinformation B ..

DHS Says Disbanding US Government Disinformation Board Amid Free Speech Criticis ..

2 minutes ago
 Fourth US Delegation to Arrive in Taiwan on Thursd ..

Fourth US Delegation to Arrive in Taiwan on Thursday Night - State Media

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.