16 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Sixteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 992 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during this period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were reduced to 272, while 20,200 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 75 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 30 at DHQ Hospital and 7 were admitted to General Hospital.

He said that 139 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.