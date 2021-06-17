UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

16 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

16 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Sixteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 992 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during this period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were reduced to 272, while 20,200 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 75 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 30 at DHQ Hospital and 7 were admitted to General Hospital.

He said that 139 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TECNO puts all competitors to dust with the except ..

12 minutes ago

113,513 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah selected as Guest of Honour at Bologna Chi ..

30 minutes ago

TBHF to convene founders of refugee-focused NGOs p ..

31 minutes ago

AED5 billion of weeklong real estate transactions ..

31 minutes ago

China launches first crew to live in core module o ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.