16 more test positive for COVID in Balochistan

About 16 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31862 in the province on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :About 16 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31862 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1113269 people were screened for the virus till September 23 out of which 16 more were reported positive.

As many as 31285 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 345 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.