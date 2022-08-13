16 more test positive for fatal coronavirus in RWP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 16 more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,396.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Saturday, the infected cases included 43,807 from Rawalpindi and 3,589 from other districts.

Among the new cases, eight arrived from Potohar town, three from Rawalpindi Cantonment, two from Islamabad and one from Rawal town, Chakwal and Kahutta.

"Presently, 145 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one is admitted at any district's health facility", the report added.

The report further said that 6,995,552 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1,520 samples were collected, out of which 1,504 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.05 per cent.