UrduPoint.com

16 More Tested Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published July 22, 2022 | 08:44 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :About 16 new coronavirus patient were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35722 in Balochistan on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1565033 people were screened for the virus, out of which 16 more was reported positive.

As many as 35259 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

