16 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Sixteen people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 468 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that a total of active cases in the district were 205 while 28,762 patients recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 5 patients were under-treatment at the Allied Hospital.

He further said that 200 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.