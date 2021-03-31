UrduPoint.com
16 More Ventilators Provided To LGH

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has provided 16 more ventilators to the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) for the convenience of coronavirus patients.

This was informed by Post-graduate Medical Institute Principal Professor Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar while talking to the media here on Wednesday.

He said that the step had been taken to provide relief to the victims of the third wave of coronavirus.

The principal PGMI lauded Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid for the special efforts in this regard.

He said that a 20-bed High Dependency Unit (HDU) in the LGH's Pulmonology Ward and a 5-bed isolation ward in Medical Unit 2 had also been established.

More Stories From Pakistan

