16 new cases of COVID-19 reported from South Punjab

As many as 16 new cases of Coronavirus have been reported from South Punjab including 10 from Multan during last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 16 new cases of Coronavirus have been reported from South Punjab including 10 from Multan during last 24 hours.

An official source of health department said on Monday that single case each from Bahawalpur, Layyah, DG Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar and Vehari while no confirmed cases have been reported from Lodhran, Khanewal, Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur districts.

He informed that the total number of confirmed cases of Corona in all 11 districts of South Punjab has reached 60,623 so far whereas no death case has been reported due to Corona in South Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a statement Secretary, Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare, South Punjab, Tanveer Iqbal Tabassum said that there is an urgent need for entire implementation of corona vaccine with strict implementation of SOPs issued by the government during the fifth wave of corona.

Speaking during a briefing on Corona, he informed that all persons above 12 years were being vaccinated as well as booster doses and all arrangements had been made in that regard.

In South Punjab, a total of 1,639,841 diagnostic tests have been conducted for Corona so far and more than 20 million people have been vaccinated against it.

At present, in South Punjab, BSL III Nishtar Hospital Multan, Government Shehbaz Sharif Hospital Multan, Civil Hospital Bahawalpur, BSL III Dera Ghazi Khan and BSL III Sheikh Zaid Hospital Rahim Yar Khan are conducting regular confirmation tests and testing kits and other necessary equipment for test of Corona's Omi Corona variant have also been provided, he stated.

Tabassum appealed to people to ensure complete precaution especially against the deadly virus.