UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

16 New Cases Take COVID-19 Patients Tally To 363 In City

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 10:27 PM

16 new cases take COVID-19 patients tally to 363 in city

After the addition of 16 news cases of coronavirus patients during the last 24 hours, the number of COVID-19 patients reached at 363 in different hospitals of metropolis while ten patients lost their lives so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :After the addition of 16 news cases of coronavirus patients during the last 24 hours, the number of COVID-19 patients reached at 363 in different hospitals of metropolis while ten patients lost their lives so far.

However, the number of cases in Punjab with addition of 58 new cases has reached 2224 cases and 18 patients expired so far, while 39 patients have cured of this virus.

According to the break-up provided by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab, 794 common citizens, 68 prisoners and 664 pilgrims in different quarantine centers are the confirmed patients of coronavirus.

In Multan 457 pilgrims and four common people, Faisalabad 23 pilgrims and seven common citizens, DG Khan 220 pilgrims are confirmed coronavirus patients while figure of common patients in different cities of Punjab is : Rawalpindi 64, Gujrat 98, Gujranwala 42, Jhehlum 30, Sargodha 16, Vehari 13, Sialkot 29, Hafizabad 35, Mandibahauddin 7, Kasure 9, Sheikhupura 10, R.

Y. Khan 3 while one each in Okara and Layya.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare department has given helpline 1033 in case of any confirm case.

The department has also appealed to the people to stay home and cooperate with the government to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid also inaugurated a 32-bed ICU ward for coronavirus pateints at Services Hospital's OPD where ventilators and all other facilities would be available for the coronavirus patients.

Related Topics

Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Okara Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Hafizabad Vehari All Government Yasmin Rashid Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 positive cases tally swells to 33 in AJK ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan pledges US $ 3 million for SAARC Covid-19 ..

1 minute ago

Doctor's negligence claims life of cousin: Alleges ..

1 minute ago

New York State Reports 159,937 COVID-19 Cases, Wit ..

1 minute ago

Italy Registers 610 New Deaths From COVID-19, 1,61 ..

6 minutes ago

President urges Ulema to play role in creating awa ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.