16 new cases take COVID-19 patients tally to 363 in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :After the addition of 16 news cases of coronavirus patients during the last 24 hours, the number of COVID-19 patients reached at 363 in different hospitals of metropolis while ten patients lost their lives so far.

However, the number of cases in Punjab with addition of 58 new cases has reached 2224 cases and 18 patients expired so far, while 39 patients have cured of this virus.

According to the break-up provided by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab, 794 common citizens, 68 prisoners and 664 pilgrims in different quarantine centers are the confirmed patients of coronavirus.

In Multan 457 pilgrims and four common people, Faisalabad 23 pilgrims and seven common citizens, DG Khan 220 pilgrims are confirmed coronavirus patients while figure of common patients in different cities of Punjab is : Rawalpindi 64, Gujrat 98, Gujranwala 42, Jhehlum 30, Sargodha 16, Vehari 13, Sialkot 29, Hafizabad 35, Mandibahauddin 7, Kasure 9, Sheikhupura 10, R.

Y. Khan 3 while one each in Okara and Layya.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare department has given helpline 1033 in case of any confirm case.

The department has also appealed to the people to stay home and cooperate with the government to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid also inaugurated a 32-bed ICU ward for coronavirus pateints at Services Hospital's OPD where ventilators and all other facilities would be available for the coronavirus patients.