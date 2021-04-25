16 new cement factories will be established in province:CM Buzdar

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said that 16 new cement factories would be established in the province including three in DG Khan.

Addressing a meeting with local people and party workers here on Sunday, Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the incumbent government paying special focus on development of the South Punjab. He said that construction work on a dam would be started from June this year while 132 KV new grid station would also be established at Koh-e-Suleman. He said that under construction road would shorten distance between Chokiwala to Balochistan to 120 kilometer.

He announced that state of the art livestock farms would be made in Tounsa adding that facility of cadet college would also be ensured in Tounsa.

He said that development funds have been issued under district development package through equality and transparency. He said that new roads, dam, hospital and schools would be constructed in deprived areas.

CM Buzdar maintained that all ongoing development projects would be completed in time to facilitate masses. He declared himself a representative of poor people in Lahore.

He said that not only Tounsa, but all areas of South Punjab had been deprived in the past adding that the PTI led government would end sense of deprivation among the people of this area .

In his address to local people, CM Buzdar urged masses to follow coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) in order to protect themselves and others. He expressed concern over rising cases of COVID-19 and increasing numbers of deaths. He asked people to wear face masks and avoid participation in public gatherings. He said that coronavirus was spreading with rapid pace which is alarming adding that if the same situation would keep going on, strict action would be necessary under preventive measures.