16 New Corona Cases Reported In Last Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2023 | 11:10 AM

16 new Corona cases reported in last week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Health officials on Tuesday said that 16 new coronavirus cases were reported during the last week across the country.

As per data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 0.61 percent while two patients were in critical condition.

No death was reported from the coronavirus while 2,631 Covid-19 tests were conducted.

Meanwhile, the official of the Ministry for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination said that the government had strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of COVID-19.

He said there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country including airports.

There will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports.

He added 90 percent of the country’s population already got the Covid-19 vaccine.

