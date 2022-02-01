16 new dengue cases reported

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Tuesday said 16 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Tuesday said 16 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported in the city.

In a press statement issued here, he said 24 confirmed cases of dengue had been recorded across the province during the current year, adding that there was no patient in hospitals while the Punjab government had reserved 4,202 beds for dengue patient in hospitals of the province.

Imran Sikandar said 284,598 indoor and 55,544 outdoor locations were checkedin the province while checking of 3,259 indoor and 641 outdoor places werecarried out in the city.