16 Outlaws Arrested; Drug And Weapons Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2024 | 07:57 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Islamabad Police apprehended 16 criminals involved in different criminal activities including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession on Wednesday.
A police spokesperson told APP that under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city.
In this regard, the Islamabad Police Secretariat, Noon, Khanna, Shahzad Town, Sumbal, Sangjani, Sabzi Mandi and Humak police station teams took legal action against accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons.
He said police team also arrested four accused and recovered 160-gram heroin, 110 ice, 1,225-gram hashish and four pistols with ammunition from their possession.
Moreover, nine absconders were also arrested during the last 24 hours.
IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that the Islamabad Police are actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.
Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority, IG added.
Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15," or the "ICT-15" app to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public./APP-rzr-mkz
