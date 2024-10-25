Open Menu

16 Outlaws Arrested; Drugs And Weapons Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2024 | 11:49 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 16 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession

A public relations officer told APP that, under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police have intensified their crackdown on criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city.

In this regard, the Islamabad Police Phulgran, Humak and Tarnol police station teams took legal action against accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons.

He said police team also arrested six accused and recovered 780-gram heroin and five pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Moreover, 10 absconders were also arrested during the last 24 hours.

Senior police officers said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the ICT Police's top priority.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.

