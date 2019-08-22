UrduPoint.com
16 Outlaws Arrested In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 12:51 PM

The district police arrested 16 criminals including nine proclaimed offenders and seven drug peddlers from various parts of the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The district police arrested 16 criminals including nine proclaimed offenders and seven drug peddlers from various parts of the district.

Police said here Thursday that the teams arrested nine PO's and recovered 7 pistols, 2 Kalashnikov and a gun from outlaws and registered cases against them.

The teams arrested seven drug peddlers and seized contraband including 4 kg charas and 157 litres liqour from them. They were identified as Javed, Haq Nawaz, Akhtar, Zulifqar, Arshad, Javed Iqbal and Farooq.

