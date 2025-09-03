16 outlaws held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Sargodha police arrested 16 outlaws from various areas of the city during the ongoing crackdown here on Wednesday.

Police spokesman said that the raiding teams netted Imran, Qadeer, Safder,Saeed,Touseef, Kamran, Mumtaz, Naveed,Asghar and others, besides recovering 98 liters liquor,23 liters wine,2 kg hashish,1 kg opium,3 pistols,2 revolvers,1 gun,3 kalashanikovs,79 bullets,2 rounds and valuables worth in millions of rupees from their possession.

Police registered cases and launched investigations.