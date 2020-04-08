16 outlaws held, cache of narcotics recovered

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police have arrested 16 outlaws from various areas of the federal capital and recovered cache of narcotics and looted money from the culprits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police have arrested 16 outlaws from various areas of the Federal capital and recovered cache of narcotics and looted money from the culprits.

The arrested people were involved in drug peddling, mobile snatching, gambling and theft, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

According to the details, a police team, spearheaded by Sub-divisional Police Officer Zohaib Nusrullah Ranjaha, raided a distillery at sector H-9 after receiving information from an informant. During the raid, the police recovered 102 bottles of wine and arrested a notorious bootleggers Ishq Masih.

Similarly, the police team also recovered 12 bottles of wine from the same area after arresting accused Faisal Masih.

On a tip off, another team was constituted under the supervision of SDPO Koral Qasim Khan Niazi which conducted a raid in area of Koral and arrested two accused Hamad Raza and Zeshan for their involvement in drug peddling. Some 3,178 kilogram hashish was recovered from their possession.

The Margalla Police arrested two members of street criminal gang namely Arsl William and Sheryar, and recovered nine snatched mobile phones and two pistols from their possession.

Three gamblers caught red-handed in a raid conducted by the Rawat Police. The Bhara kahu police arrested accused Zariab and recovered knife from him. The Karachi company police arrested two accused Haseeb and Junaid and recovered kites from their possession.

The Sabzi Mandi police apprehended accused Aamir Ullah and recovered 170 gram hashish his possession. The Khanna police nabbed accused Imtaiz Iqbal for carrying one 30 bore pistol. Nilor police arrested accused Nusrat Hussain for the same offence.

The First Information Reports had been lodged against the nabbed persons and further investigation was being carried out at the moment.

Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated the performance of police and directed all the officials for strict vigilance in their respective areas to curb the anti-social activities across the city.

He said that Islamabad Police would safeguard its youth from various evils like drugs usage.