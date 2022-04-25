UrduPoint.com

16 Outlaws Including Five Drug Peddlers Rounded Up In Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2022

Islamabad police have arrested 16 outlaws including five drug peddlers from different areas of the city and recovered 5550 gram hashish, 1307 gram heroin, seven pistols with ammunition, a police spokesman said

He said that, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas had ordered crackdown against criminals including those involved in drug peddling and looting people. Following these orders, SSP (Operations) Faisal Kamran directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

According to the details, Islamabad police teams rounded up 16 criminals from different places of a city in last 48 hours. A CIA police team arrested a drug peddler during special checking in Sector I-8 identified as Waqar Ali and recovered 5000 gram of hashish from his possession, Similarly PS Bhara Kahu arrested two accused namely Sharafat Hussain and Aftab and recovered 1130 gram heroin and one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from their possession.

PS Golra arrested two accused during snap-checking namely Akhtar and Haider Ali and recovered two 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Likewise PS Tarnol and Shalimar police teams arrested four accused namely Farhad Khan, Abdul rehman, Asad and Muhammad Akram and recovered one 9mm pistol, a dagger and iron punch from their possession.

Furthermore, PS Shahzad Town and Nilore arrested two accused namely Awais Mehmood and Raja Harris and recovered 177 gram heroin and a 30 bore pistols from their possession. PS Sihala police team arrested two accused during snap-checking namely Zahid and Daniyal recovered one 30 bore pistol from their possession. PS Lohi Bher arrested accused namely Faisal Khan and recovered 310 gram hashish form his possession.

Cases against all the nominated accused have been registered and further investigation is underway.

