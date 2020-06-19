16 outlaws including five POs held; stolen bikes and weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police on Friday arrested 16 outlaws including five proclaimed offenders from various areas of the city and recovered stolen bikes, narcotics, wine and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

As per details, Sabzi Mandi police arrested a drug pusher namely Abdul Jabber and recovered 1.080 kilogram hashish from him.

Aabpara police arrested accused Aziz and recovered 30 bore pistol from him.

CIA police arrested accused Rehmat and recovered 30 borevpistol.

Bani Gala police recovered two stolen motorbikes from the possession of arrested accused Anwar.

Karachi Company police arrested accused Usman and recovered 160 gram heroin from him.

Industrial-Area police arrested two accused Wajid Ali, Zain Saeed and recovered two30 bore pistols from their possession.

Shams colony police arrested two accused Tariq Khan and Muhammad Khan involved in selling petroleum products illegally while police arrested accused Bilal and recovered 10 liter alcohol from their possession.

Shehzad Town police arrested Usman Shehzad and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. During special checking in the whole city, police nabbed five proclaimed offenders wanted in various criminal cases.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated on performance and directed all Station House Officers for effective crackdown against those involved in drug peddling activities.