16 Outlaws Including Ten Drug Pushers Held In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 06:16 PM

16 outlaws including ten drug pushers held in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested 16 outlaws including ten drug pushers from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, wine, stolen valuable and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Monday.

According to details, Bhara Kahu police arrested two accused Waqas and recovered one 30 bore pistol and stolen valuables from their possession. Margallah Police arrested Tahir involved in a theft case while Industrial- Area police arrested Sana and recovered an iron punch from him.

Nilore police arrested Aneeq and recovered 150 gram heroin from him while Karachi Company police arrested Naeem and recovered stolen cash and valuables from him.

Tarnol police arrested accused Saeed and recovered ten wine bottles from him.

Shalimar police arrested Shayan Saddiq and Adnan besides recovery of a total of 40 cans of beer from their possession. Police also arrested Munawar for having 250 gram heroin.

Shahzad Town police arrested two accused Nadeem and Shah Nawaz Aamir and recovered a total of 235 gram heroin from their possession.

Khanna police Muhammad and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Lohi Bher police arrested Abdul-Rehman and recovered one dagger from him. Cases have been registered against the accused and started investigation.

