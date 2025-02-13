16 outlaws nabbed; drugs & weapons seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 16 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons recovered weapons and drugs from their possession, on Thursday.

A public relation officer told APP that Islamabad Police teams also arrested 16 accused and recovered 2,876 grams heroin, 441 grams ice, 20 wine bottles and five pistols with ammunition from their possession.

SSP Operation Muhammad Shoaib Khan said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.

Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority, he added.

