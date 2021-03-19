UrduPoint.com
16 Patients Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 10:34 PM

About 16 new corona virus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19,306 in the province on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :About 16 new corona virus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19,306 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 628,089 people were screened for the virus till March 19.

As many as 18,919 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 203 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus.

