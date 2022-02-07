UrduPoint.com

16 Peddlers, 41 Suspected Involved In Street Crimes Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2022 | 09:01 PM

16 peddlers, 41 suspected involved in street crimes arrested

The Capital Police Monday arrested a total of 41 street criminals and 16 drug-peddlers in separate raids by recovering of huge quantity of drug and arms from their possession, said Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Abbass Ahsan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The Capital Police Monday arrested a total of 41 street criminals and 16 drug-peddlers in separate raids by recovering of huge quantity of drug and arms from their possession, said Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Abbass Ahsan.

The details of arrested drug-sellers are; the AJMS police arrested two drug-sellers Mirajul Haq and Lawang, the Town police arrested an accused Shakirullah and the Chamkani police arrested two persons Jafar and Zahid.

Similarly, eight other peddlers were arrested from the jurisdictions of Paharipura, Phandu, Faqirabad, Pishtakhara and Sarband police stations.

Police also recovered 21Kg of hashish from the possessions of the arrested.

While sharing the daily reports of all the police stations, the CCPO said that city police also arrested 41 persons allegedly involved in different nature of street crimes. The arrested were booked under relevant acts including aerial firing, arms' brandishing, and others. Police also recovered two Kalashnikovs, and 40 pistols from the arrested and further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Firing Police Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Macron Says Responsible Behavior Necessary When it ..

Macron Says Responsible Behavior Necessary When it Comes to Security

6 minutes ago
 Umrah pilgrims must have negative PCR test, says ..

Umrah pilgrims must have negative PCR test, says Saudi Hajj Ministry

7 minutes ago
 PTI to challenge Umar Gandapur's disqualification ..

PTI to challenge Umar Gandapur's disqualification in apex court: Fawad

7 minutes ago
 Kiev Court Arrests Former Ukrainian Energy Ministe ..

Kiev Court Arrests Former Ukrainian Energy Minister in Absentia Over Donbas Coal ..

7 minutes ago
 Missing Persons Commission disposed of 6,163 cases ..

Missing Persons Commission disposed of 6,163 cases till January 31: Report

7 minutes ago
 Red Cross says server hack was 'highly sophisticat ..

Red Cross says server hack was 'highly sophisticated'

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>