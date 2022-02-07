16 peddlers, 41 suspected involved in street crimes arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

The Capital Police Monday arrested a total of 41 street criminals and 16 drug-peddlers in separate raids by recovering of huge quantity of drug and arms from their possession, said Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Abbass Ahsan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The Capital Police Monday arrested a total of 41 street criminals and 16 drug-peddlers in separate raids by recovering of huge quantity of drug and arms from their possession, said Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Abbass Ahsan.

The details of arrested drug-sellers are; the AJMS police arrested two drug-sellers Mirajul Haq and Lawang, the Town police arrested an accused Shakirullah and the Chamkani police arrested two persons Jafar and Zahid.

Similarly, eight other peddlers were arrested from the jurisdictions of Paharipura, Phandu, Faqirabad, Pishtakhara and Sarband police stations.

Police also recovered 21Kg of hashish from the possessions of the arrested.

While sharing the daily reports of all the police stations, the CCPO said that city police also arrested 41 persons allegedly involved in different nature of street crimes. The arrested were booked under relevant acts including aerial firing, arms' brandishing, and others. Police also recovered two Kalashnikovs, and 40 pistols from the arrested and further investigations were underway.