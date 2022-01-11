16 people held for violating sound system law

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Police have arrested at least 16 people for violating the Sound System law in Khanewal According to the police spokesman, seven persons including Dilshad, Dilawar and Luqman were arrested along with four unidentified persons for violating the Sound System law on the occasion of marriage.

However, the police have imposed a total fine of Rs 40,000 on them under the law.

DPO Nadeem Abbas said that there was no room for lawlessness and those who were found spreading it would be dealt with iron hands.