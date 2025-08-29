16 people killed in flood

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Flood and Emergencies Departments and Rescue 1122 on Friday confirmed that 16 people killed during the flood in different parts of district.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson,during emergency services,16 people were killed including two women and an infant.

Rescue 1122 handed their bodies over to their heirs accordingly.

The dead included Saqib(3),Imran(35),Zeeshan(27),Muneeb(16),Abdullah(18),Mukhtarian Bibi(32),Farhan(32),Noor Imran(10),Muhammad Adnan(44),Araiz(19),Abbas(50),Ehsan Ali(55),Amanat Ali (45),Moazzam(28),Fazal Abbas(35) and Adnan Ali(16).