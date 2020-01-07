UrduPoint.com
16 Persons Injured In Cylinder Blast And Gas Leakage In Peshawar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 02:39 PM

16 persons injured in cylinder blast and gas leakage in Peshawar

16 people including children and women have been injured in three different incidents of gas leakage and cylinder explosion during 24 hours in Peshawar

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th January, 2020) 16 people including children and women have been injured in three different incidents of gas leakage and cylinder explosion during 24 hours in Peshawar.According to media reports, 5 persons got injured after gas leakage in a flat near Afghan colony Peshawar while building glasses, windows and doors smashed due to blast.

In another incident 5 persons were burned in a gas explosion which was occurred on Inqilab road in Peshawar while last day 6 persons were injured in a gas explosion.Cylinder made of sub standard material and gas leakage are causing unpleasant incidents, citizens stated.

