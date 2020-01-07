16 persons injured in cylinder blast and gas leakage in Peshawar

(@imziishan)

16 people including children and women have been injured in three different incidents of gas leakage and cylinder explosion during 24 hours in Peshawar

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th January, 2020) 16 people including children and women have been injured in three different incidents of gas leakage and cylinder explosion during 24 hours in Peshawar.According to media reports, 5 persons got injured after gas leakage in a flat near Afghan colony Peshawar while building glasses, windows and doors smashed due to blast.

In another incident 5 persons were burned in a gas explosion which was occurred on Inqilab road in Peshawar while last day 6 persons were injured in a gas explosion.Cylinder made of sub standard material and gas leakage are causing unpleasant incidents, citizens stated.