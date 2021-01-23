16 petrol pumps sealed in Mandi Bahauddin

MANDI BAHAUDDIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) ::During a crackdown, 16 unregistered and illegally operating petrol pumps were sealed in the district.

A team was constituted, headed by District Officer Industries, on the orders of the deputy commissioner to launch an operation against unauthorized petrol pumps.

During the drive, 16 petrol pumps were sealed and their owners were warned to get licenses, failing which the petrol stations would remain sealed.