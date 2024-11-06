16 Plots Sealed Over Illegal Commercial Use
Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2024 | 09:51 PM
Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed 16 residential plots on charge of their illegal use for commercial purposes
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed 16 residential plots on charge of their illegal use for commercial purposes.
FDA spokesman said here on Wednesday that a vigorous campaign was launched against illegal use of plots for commercial purposes in Faisalabad.
During this operation, the FDA Environment team under supervision of Estate Officer Aneeb Aslam Randhawa sealed premises of 16 plots in Millat Town, Allama Iqbal Colony and Gulberg and directed the plot owners to abide by law otherwise strict action would be taken against them.
Among the plots included Plot No.238 and 239 in Millat Town, Quarter No.443, 374, 13, 26, 463, 462 and 448 in G-block of Allama Iqbal Colony, Plot No.302 and 306 in A-block of Gulberg, Plot No.312, 295, 132, 131 in C-block and Plot No.72 in B-block of Gulberg, he added.
