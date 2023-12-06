16 police Sub Inspectors promoted as Inspectors

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Sixteen Sub inspectors of police belong with Mirpurkhas division were promoted to the post of inspectors here on Wednesday.

As per the official detail, DIG Police Mirpurkhas Tanveer Alam Odho along with SSP Mirpurkhas Adil Memon, SSP Umarkot Dr. Abdul Khaliq Pirzada, and SSP Tharparkar Ali Mardan Khoso installed the ranks.

The officers who were promoted include, Inspectors Abdul Majid Gurgej, Zeeshan Lashari, Ghulam Mustafa Gaju, Ashok Kumar, Salim Samoan, Ahmad Suikarno Shah, Noor Muhammad Shar, Ghulam Mustafa Jalbani, Mashoor Ahmed Malkani, Niaz Mohammad Khoso, Muhammad Aslam Jamali, Hadi Bakush Khaskheli, Muhammad Asghar Qaimkhani, Ali Asghar Jarwar, Shakir Ali Siddiqui and Khalilullah Kumbhar.

Inspector General of Police Sindh has approved the promotion of these officers from Grade 14 to Grade 16.

