Open Menu

16 Police Sub Inspectors Promoted As Inspectors

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2023 | 06:00 PM

16 police Sub Inspectors promoted as Inspectors

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Sixteen Sub inspectors of police belong with Mirpurkhas division were promoted to the post of inspectors here on Wednesday.

As per the official detail, DIG Police Mirpurkhas Tanveer Alam Odho along with SSP Mirpurkhas Adil Memon, SSP Umarkot Dr. Abdul Khaliq Pirzada, and SSP Tharparkar Ali Mardan Khoso installed the ranks.

The officers who were promoted include, Inspectors Abdul Majid Gurgej, Zeeshan Lashari, Ghulam Mustafa Gaju, Ashok Kumar, Salim Samoan, Ahmad Suikarno Shah, Noor Muhammad Shar, Ghulam Mustafa Jalbani, Mashoor Ahmed Malkani, Niaz Mohammad Khoso, Muhammad Aslam Jamali, Hadi Bakush Khaskheli, Muhammad Asghar Qaimkhani, Ali Asghar Jarwar, Shakir Ali Siddiqui and Khalilullah Kumbhar.

Inspector General of Police Sindh has approved the promotion of these officers from Grade 14 to Grade 16.

APP/hms/378

Related Topics

Sindh Police Shar Mardan Umarkot Tharparkar Post From

Recent Stories

PITB Organizes Health Camp At Arfa Software Techno ..

PITB Organizes Health Camp At Arfa Software Technology Park

22 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Organizes an Expert Roundt ..

OIC General Secretariat Organizes an Expert Roundtable Meeting in Malaysia to Pr ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Indonesia Strengthen Ties with C ..

Dubai Customs and Indonesia Strengthen Ties with CIPA, Paving the Way for $10 Bi ..

2 hours ago
 Unveiling the realme C53 – The New Champion's Le ..

Unveiling the realme C53 – The New Champion's Legacy at Just PKR 39,999/-

2 hours ago
 Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to clim ..

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to climate change: PM

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2023

10 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

10 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death ..

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of classical singer

19 hours ago
 US Consul General visits CPWB

US Consul General visits CPWB

20 hours ago
 Problems of neglected class to be addressed on pri ..

Problems of neglected class to be addressed on priority grounds: Azad Jammu Kas ..

20 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ta ..

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of the lack of oxyg ..

20 hours ago
 Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan