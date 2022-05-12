16 POs arrested in sargodha

The district police arrested 16 proclaimed offenders and court absconders from different places in the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :The district police arrested 16 proclaimed offenders and court absconders from different places in the district.

The police said teams of different police stations had conducted raids and arrested eight proclaimed who were identified as Abdul Wahid, Farooq Ahmed, Muhammad Asif, Mansoor-ul-Hassan, Azeem Ahmad, Akbar Khan, Zakir Abbas and Muhammad Ansar.

Similarly, the police also arrested court absconders, including Ansar Mehmood, Zafar Iqbal,Muhammad Khan, Muneer Ahmad, Ghulam Abbas, and others.