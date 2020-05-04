16 power pilferers booked, cases registered over resistance in Mianwali

FESCO authorities have arrested 16 power pilferers and registered cases against 7 people over resistance in Mianwali

FESCO authorities said Monday that on the direction of Chief Executive FESCO Shafique ul Hassan during continued crackdown power pilferers in Mianwali sub-division.

On information FESCO team headed by SDO Nazir Ahmad has conducted raid at Dera Azmat Khelanwala.

The power pilferers 7 people resisted and attacked the FESCO team. After wards with the help of police FESCO have taken under custody meters, wires and theft equipment and arrested accused and registered cases.

While teams have also conducted separate raids at Urban, rural areas of Wan Bhachran and Liaquat Abad Sub-Divisions and arrested 9 people over stealing electricity tempering meters. Fesco authorities have disconnected the connections.

On the reports of authorities police have registered separate cases.