16 power pilferers caught in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :FESCO task force claimed on Monday to have caught 16 power pilferers from Mianwali division during the last 24 hours.

On special direction of FESCO Chief Shafiqul Hasan, the task force under the supervision of Xen Mianwali Mudassar Khan and SDO Urban division Nazeer Ahmad conducted snap checking in Mianwali division and detected power pilferage at 16 points.

The FESCO teams immediately removed electricity meters of pilferers.

Cases have also been got registered against 7 pilferers on violation of electricity theft act.

Detection bills have also been issued to the pilferers.

Further action was underway.