UrduPoint.com

16 Power Pilferers Nabbed

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2022 | 02:20 PM

16 power pilferers nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electricity Supply Company (FESCO) Sargodha caught 16 power pilferers while cases were registered against three people during the last week.

While talking to APP here on Wednesday, Director Commercial Circle office Sargodha Muhammad Arshad said that in line with special directives of Superintendent Engineer (S.

E) FESCO, a crackdown was launched in Bhulwal and Khushaab area.The teams accompanying task forces raided different areas and caught 16 pilferers.

He said that detection bills of 18,000 units were recovered and deposited in the national treasury.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

