16 power thieves arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught 16 power pilferers during

an ongoing crackdown here on Thursday.

According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas of the district

and caught 16 accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

The accused were identified as Naeem, Saleem, Shoukat, Rafaqat, Rafique, Ramzan,

Shamshad, Farzand,Talha,Saqlain and others.

The police registered cases against them.