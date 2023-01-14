16 prisoners of petty cases released in Tank

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :District and Sessions Judge Wali Muhammd Khan and Senior Civil Judge Hafiz Aurengzeb on Saturday visited the Sub-Jail Tank and disposed-off petty cases of 16 prisoners.

They inspected various chambers of the Jail and expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements in the jail premises.

They also inspected food distribution procedures among prisoners and directed concerned staff to provide healthy food and medical facilities to the inmates.

Superintendent of the Jail Sarfaraz Ahmad Khan Marwat and Chief Muhammad Zaman briefed them about different steps taken for the welfare of prisoners.