16 private member bills introduced in NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) As many as 16 private member bills were introduced in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The bills were included the Islamabad Capital Territory food Fortification Bill, 2025, the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill,2025) (Section 498D and schedule Il), the Public Interest Disclosures (Amendment) Bill,2025, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill,2025 (Articles 1, 51, 59, 106, 154, 175A, 198 and 218), the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill,2025(Section 498D and Schedule II), the Elections (Amendment) Bill,2025, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (Articles 140A and 160A), the Guardians and Wards (Amendment) Bill,2025, the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill,2025, the Prevention of Obscenity and Indecency in Digital Media Bill, 2025, the Allied Institute, Multan Bill, 2025, the Service Tribunals (Amendment) Bill,2025,the National Database and Registration Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Islamabad Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Bill,2025, the Multi-Vendor Electricity Distribution Bill, 2025 and the Toll Plaza Rationalization and Equity Bill,2025.

The bills were introduced by Shaista Pervaiz, Shazia Marri, Dr Sharmila Faruqui, Muhammad Riaz Fatyana, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Awais Haider Jakhar, Nosheen Iftikhar, Shahida Rehmani, Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan, Sohail Sultan, Sehar Kamran, and Syed Abrar Ali Shah in the House.

The Chair referred all the bills to the concerned standing committees for detailed deliberation after not opposing them by the treasury benches.

