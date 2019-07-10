16 proclaimed offenders arrested in Faisalabad

Police have arrested 16 proclaimed offenders, outlaws and a drug pusher and recovered illicit arms and contraband from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) -: Police have arrested 16 proclaimed offenders, outlaws and a drug pusher and recovered illicit arms and contraband from their possession.

Police said here on Wednesday that the teams conducted raids at various areas across the district and arrested 16 proclaimed offenders,outlaws and recovered six pistols and a gun from their possession.

The accused were wanted in heinous crimes like dacoity, house robberies, abduction cum ransom cases.

Meanwhile, Khurrianwala police arrested a drug peddler Allah Rakha and seized more than one kg Hashish from his possession and registered a case against accused.

Rodala road police apprehended two suppliers --Abdul Salam and Naveed and recovered 80 litres liquor from them.