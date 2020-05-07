16 proclaimed offenders arrested in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 16 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during past 24 hours.

The police teams conducted raids at different points and arrested 16 proclaimed offenders wanted by police in dacoity, murder and other heinous crimes.

Police team also arrested 8 criminals and recovered 7 pistols and a rifle from their possession.

Police also arrested 18 drug pushers and seized over 8 kg hashish and 227 liters liquor from them.

Cases have been registered against the outlaws.