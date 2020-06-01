16 proclaimed offenders arrested, weapons seized in Miamwali

(@FahadShabbir)

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :District Police have arrested sixteen proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons from their possessions.

Police sources said Monday that on the direction of DPO Hassan Asad Alvi/ during continued drive against the drug pushers and criminals, police teams of Mianwali, Kamar Masani, Makarwal and Mosa Khel headed by their circle DSPs Abdul Latif and Mahr Muhammad Riaz have conducted raids under their jurisdictions and arrested 16 criminals and proclaimed offenders and recovered 2 Kalashnikovs and 4 Pistols 39 bore from them.

They were placed in Category A and B.

They were included, Ullah Asmat, Alla Ur Rehman, Muhammad Akran, Muhammad Asad, Muzaffar Khan, Sana Ullah, Wasim Akram, Ghulam Qasim, Abdul Ghaffar, Abdul Jabbar, Irfan and others.

Police have started further investigation.