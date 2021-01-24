UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

16 Profiteers Arrested During Crackdown

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

16 profiteers arrested during crackdown

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :District administration have arrested 16 profiteers during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the price control magistrates launched a crackdown against profiteers and arrested 16 shopkeepers for selling commodities on high rates.

The prices control magistrates have also arrested four other shopkeepers for not displaying price lists on prominent places.

On the other hand, fine of over Rs 141,000 on the profiteers.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak has directed price control magistrates to continue crackdown against profiteers without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Fine Price Sunday

Recent Stories

E-Ramadan Content Market concludes successfully

1 hour ago

UAE leads Arab, Asian countries in resuming rugby ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Chairman of Sudanese Sovereig ..

1 hour ago

ENOC Group wins ‘Sword of Honour’ award by Bri ..

2 hours ago

DEWA upgrades water infrastructure with pioneering ..

2 hours ago

Three new COVID-19 tests approved for use in Abu D ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.