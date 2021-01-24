16 profiteers arrested during crackdown

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :District administration have arrested 16 profiteers during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the price control magistrates launched a crackdown against profiteers and arrested 16 shopkeepers for selling commodities on high rates.

The prices control magistrates have also arrested four other shopkeepers for not displaying price lists on prominent places.

On the other hand, fine of over Rs 141,000 on the profiteers.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak has directed price control magistrates to continue crackdown against profiteers without any discrimination.