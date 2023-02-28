16 profiteers arrested in Multan division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :The police and price control magistrates conducted 3,951 raids across the division and arrested 16 profiteers during the last 24 hours.

Commissioner Multan Aamir Khattak chaired a meeting in this regard here on Tuesday.

He directed deputy commissioners of Vehari, Lodhran, Multan and Khanewal to speed up the process of raids to discourage profiteering.

Officials informed that Rs 470,000 fine was imposed on shopkeepers involved in overcharging. 1,728 metric tonnes of wheat were being provided to 117 flour mills on a daily basis, they said, adding flour was available at 1,549 shops and 134 trucks.

Flour bags of 10kg were sold to 120,967 citizens across the division, the officials highlighted.

The meeting was further informed that there were 598 distributors of Urea fertilizers who had a stock of 256,574 bags, whereas, a fine of Rs. 5,000 was being imposed for violation of the official rate for Urea fertilizers.

Deputy Commissioner Umar Jehangir, Additional Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed and Assistant Commissioner (General) Iram Shehzadi were also present, whereas deputy commissioners of other districts participated through video link.