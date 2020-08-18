UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

16 Projects Being Executed To Improve Aviation Services In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 04:40 PM

16 projects being executed to improve aviation services in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The government is executing around 16 different projects to ensure improved aviation services at par with best international practices and revive the past glory of national flag-carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), by strengthening its fleet gradually.

Out of these projects, five are related to Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), seven are meant for Airport Security Force (ASF) and four are linked with Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), according to the two-year performance report of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government issued by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz along with members of the Federal cabinet here at a press conference on Tuesday.

The 204-page report, compiled by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, contained the government's achievements made and reforms introduced in diverse fields during a period from August 18, 2018 to August 18, 2020.

During the period, the government completed up-gradation of airfield lighting system at Gwadar Airport and constructed pedestrian bridge from level-II to level-III at the IIAP in February this year.

While, work on expansion of Lahore airport domestic terminal is underway, which would be completed soon.

The PCCA also operationalised and rehabilitated runway, taxiway and apron at Saidu Sharif airport, installed Category-II airfield lighting system at Quetta Airport .

The authority also constructed pavilion at cricket ground, CAA sports Complex at Jinnah International Airport, besides improving /rehabilitating secondary (abandoned) runway at Faisalabad and Lahore airports.

It operationalised Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad and Dera Ismail Khan airports.

During the period, PIA revived three grounded aircraft and came out from defaulters' list of Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, improved aircraft cleanliness, resumed night operation from Peshawar airport, reduced operating losses by 76 percent and increased revenue by 42 percent, introduced executive economy class on European and Gulf sector, imposed levy of charges on excess baggage, terminated employees having fake degrees/licences and banned free air-travel on company expense.

The ASF established joint search counters at all international airports have been established, installed close circuit television camera control rooms to prevent money laundering, provided enhanced accommodation and training facilities for the personnel by constructing barracks at different airports and created 2,380 jobs.

The PMD launched mobile-app for weather update, started disseminated weather forecast for farmers at tehsil level through social media, upgraded its official website, established IT unit for instant placement of weather information on social media and enhanced its weather forecasting system.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore Faisalabad Weather Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Quetta Sports Exchange Social Media Company Gwadar Dera Ismail Khan Saidu Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Money February August 2018 2020 TV All From Government Cabinet Best PIA Jobs Airport

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal lashes out at PTI for two ..

27 minutes ago

Chacha Chicago says he will not watch matches afte ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

59 minutes ago

Dubai Customs handles 10m bags, carries out 472 se ..

1 hour ago

International organizations hail Pakistan’s econ ..

1 hour ago

DIFC launches new &#039;Innovation License&#039; t ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.