UrduPoint.com

16 Projects Launched For Welfare Of Farmers: Senate Informed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2022 | 06:51 PM

16 projects launched for welfare of farmers: Senate informed

Some 16 projects have been launched by the government under its National Agriculture Emergency Programme for the welfare of farmers at a total cost of Rs 84,305.10 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Some 16 projects have been launched by the government under its National Agriculture Emergency Programme for the welfare of farmers at a total cost of Rs 84,305.10 million.

Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, in a written reply submitted with the Senate, said 13 projects were ongoing while three, also included in the prime minister's emergency programme, were yet to be started.

The ongoing projects, he added, were Cage Culture Cluster Development Project; Calf Feedlot Fattening in Pakistan; National Programme for Enhancing the Command Area in Barani Areas of the Pakistan; National Oilseed Enhancement Programme; National Programme for Improvement of Water Courses in Pakisan; Pilot Shrimp Farming Cluster Development; Prime Minister's Initiative for Save the Calf; Prime Minister's Initiative for Backyard Poultry; Productivity Enhancement of Rice; Productivity Enhancement of Sugarcane; Productivity Enhancement of Wheat; Promotion of Trout Farming in Norther Areas of Pakistan and Water Conservation in Barani Areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister said the procedure for local farmers was very easy to get benefit from the ongoing projects, who have to visit district level office for registering their name.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Agriculture Visit From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Number of casualties reach 9 in Adda Israni accide ..

Number of casualties reach 9 in Adda Israni accident

4 minutes ago
 SECP issues a Guidebook for formation and licensin ..

SECP issues a Guidebook for formation and licensing of NBFC

4 minutes ago
 Gold prices decrease by Rs150 per tola 4 Jan 2022

Gold prices decrease by Rs150 per tola 4 Jan 2022

4 minutes ago
 DPO Swabi holds open court

DPO Swabi holds open court

4 minutes ago
 Bahauddin Zakariya University IMS deptt offering R ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University IMS deptt offering Rs one mn scholarships to needy ..

4 minutes ago
 Speeding car kills one and injured four in Havelia ..

Speeding car kills one and injured four in Havelian Bazar

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.