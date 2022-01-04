16 projects launched for welfare of farmers: Senate informed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Some 16 projects have been launched by the government under its National Agriculture Emergency Programme for the welfare of farmers at a total cost of Rs 84,305.10 million.

Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, in a written reply submitted with the Senate, said 13 projects were ongoing while three, also included in the prime minister's emergency programme, were yet to be started.

The ongoing projects, he added, were Cage Culture Cluster Development Project; Calf Feedlot Fattening in Pakistan; National Programme for Enhancing the Command Area in Barani Areas of the Pakistan; National Oilseed Enhancement Programme; National Programme for Improvement of Water Courses in Pakisan; Pilot Shrimp Farming Cluster Development; Prime Minister's Initiative for Save the Calf; Prime Minister's Initiative for Backyard Poultry; Productivity Enhancement of Rice; Productivity Enhancement of Sugarcane; Productivity Enhancement of Wheat; Promotion of Trout Farming in Norther Areas of Pakistan and Water Conservation in Barani Areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister said the procedure for local farmers was very easy to get benefit from the ongoing projects, who have to visit district level office for registering their name.