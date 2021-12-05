UrduPoint.com

16 PSVs Impounded Over Corona SOPs Violations

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has impounded 16 Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and challaned several others besides imposing fines amounting to Rs 34,500 on violations of corona virus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The district administration, on the special directives of Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali continued its ongoing campaign to enforce Covid-19 SOPs.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA).

A total of 85 raids were conducted in different areas of the district during last three days as the authorities took action against the violators.

The DC urged the citizens to follow the SOPs and adopt all possible precautionary measures against coronavirus.

The officers concerned had accelerated their raids against the violators, said a district administration spokesman.

He informed that the provincial government had imposed restrictions on public transport and business activities to curb the spread of contagion.

To implement this, various teams led by Rawalpindi RTA Secretary cracked down on public transport vehicles.

He informed that Secretary, RTA also distributed face masks among citizens.

