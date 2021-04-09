16 Ramazan bazaars to be set up to provide relief to citizens

Rawalpindi district administration on the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, is finalizing arrangements to setup 16 Ramadan bazaars to ensure availability of daily use items on affordable rates particularly during the upcoming holy month of Ramazan ul Mubarik

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district administration on the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, is finalizing arrangements to setup 16 Ramadan bazaars to ensure availability of daily use items on affordable rates particularly during the upcoming holy month of Ramazan ul Mubarik.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Capt. (r) Anwar-ul-Haq on Friday said that the district administration had finalized a plan to provide relief to the citizens during Ramazan ul Mubarik.

Chairing a meeting held here he said, all out efforts would be made to provide relief to the people during Ramazan as a plan has been finalized to ensure availability of all essential commodities in the markets at affordable prices. Fair price shops would also be set up and all out efforts, on the directives of the Punjab government, would be made to control adulteration, profiteering and back marketing of essential commodities, he added.

He informed that all the departments concerned had been taken on board and also given tasks to control profiteering and hoarding.

The DC said, flour bags would also be provided to the citizens at subsidized rates at all Ramazan bazaars.

He said, the officers concerned had also been directed to ensure availability of quality food items particularly in Ramazan bazaars.

During the meeting, the DC was informed that the Ramazan bazaars would be set up within the limits of Rawalpindi city and cantt areas at Public Park Double Road, Committee Chowk, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Adyala Road, Jarahi Stop, Chakri Road near Zafar Plaza, Changi No. 22, Chor Chowk Model Bazaar, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Dhok Hosu, Haideri Chowk. Kalar Syedan Tehsil bazaar would be at Shahrah-e-Kashmir near Al-Falah bakery. Kolti Sattian bazaar would be in Main Kotli Sattian bazaar. Taxila bazaar would be at Sarai Kalan chowk. Gujar Khan bazaar would be at main G.T.Road near Rahat Bakers. Kahuta Ramazan bazaar would be at Sabzi Mandi near old Kutchery and Murree bazaar would be at Lower Mall, Murree.

The DC directed the officers to keep the data of the bazaars accurate and up-to-date and the auction of food items including fruits and vegetables should be closely monitored by the Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates so that transparency could be ensured and relief could be provided to the citizens.