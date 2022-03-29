UrduPoint.com

16 'Ramazan Sasta Bazaars' To Be Set Up In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2022 | 09:58 PM

The district administration would set up 16 'Ramazan Sasta Bazaars' in Rawalpindi district to provide relief to the citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The district administration would set up 16 'Ramazan Sasta Bazaars' in Rawalpindi district to provide relief to the citizens.

According to a district administration spokesman, these affordable markets would be operational from two days before the start of Ramazan, serving the customers from 9 am to 6 pm.

Sasta Ramazan Bazaars would be held in Committee Chowk, Hyderi Chowk, Khayaban Sir Syed, Kamran Market, Double Road Allama Iqbal Park, Gulzar Quaid, Adiala Road, Morgah, Chakri Road, Chohar Chowk, Chungi 22 and several other tehsils including Taxila, Kahuta, Kalar Syedan, Gujar Khan and Kotli Sattian.

Sugar, flour, vegetables, fruits, chicken, beef, mutton, gram flour, pulses, chickpeas, spices and several other products would be available at economical prices, he said adding, from 21st Ramazan onward, these bazaars would be declared 'Eid Bazaars' and Eid goods including children's garments and shoes would also be available for sale.

The bazaars are being set up on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq.

Any stall selling expensive and unhealthy vegetables and fruits would be shut down after imposition of heavy fines. The prices would also be prominently displayed at each stall, and the bazaars would be cleaned up on a daily basis, he added.

