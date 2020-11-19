16 restaurants, bakeries and shops sealed for violation of COVID-19 SOPs in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :To tackle the increasing number of COVID-19 in Abbottabad, district administration Thursday launched a campaign to monitor and strictly enforce SOPs and sealed 16 shops, restaurants, bakeries for violation.

According to the details, following the directives of provincial government DC Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah ordered to strictly enforce Coronavirus SOPs in the bazaars, markets, hotels.

On the first day of the drive renowned restaurants, bakeries, shops and markets in Abbottabad city were sealed those have violated the Coronavirus SOPs, served notices to many and also imposed 12000 rupees fine on them.

Assistant Commissioner Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana visited the main Bazar Abbottabad and Mandian sealed Al-Zar Hotel, Mr. Cod, Rahat Bakers, Café and Grill, Hafiz Fabrics for an unspecified period.

Additional AC Ameen ul Hasanat visited Muree road, Jhugian and Harno where he also sealed 9 restaurants, bakeries and shops that have violate SOPs.

AAC Revenue Abbottabad Syed Asif Iqbal visited Mandian road and reviewed the implementation and enforcement of COVID-19 SOPs, on violation sealed once shop and served notices to 10 shops.

AAC Marvi Malik visited Qalandar Abad reviewed the enforcement of SOPs and imposed 12000 fines on violators.